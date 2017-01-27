Judge: Melania Trump Can Proceed With Libel Suit Against Daily Mail

Read it at The Guardian
A judge ruled on Friday that Melania Trump can proceed with her libel suit against outlets that reported rumors the first lady used to work as a high-end escort. Trump is suing blogger Webster Tarpley and The Daily Mail for posting such allegations. On Friday, the judge rejected Tarpley's motion to dismiss the case at a pre-trial hearing in Maryland. Tarpley's lawyer contends that he was within his rights to public the rumors, which may have affected the U.S. presidential campaign. Trump's lawyer argues that the rumors are false and that the report constitutes a defamatory statement.