Just 25 Congressional Republicans Have the Balls to Say Biden Won: WaPo
When The Washington Post asked all 249 Republicans in the House and Senate this week who won the election, just 25 had the balls to admit Joe Biden did. Two lawmakers, Reps. Mo Brooks (R-AL) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ), even claimed that President Trump had won despite Biden now having 270 certified Electoral College votes. Many of those who recognized the true winner were lawmakers who are retiring this year, moderates who have previously criticized Trump, or those who represent House districts convincingly won by Biden. The vast majority chose to avoid answering the question all together, choosing to stay silent rather than endure the wrath of Trump’s twitter feed.