California Certifies Vote, Pushing Biden Over 270 Electors
CAN THIS BE OVER NOW?
California certified its election results on Friday, officially putting Joe Biden over the threshold of 270 Electoral College votes to claim the presidency—a formality and foregone conclusion that would have barely rated a mention in another election cycle. The milestone comes as the Trump campaign racked up yet another legal loss in its embarrassing campaign to subvert the outcome of the election. According to the Arizona Republic, a judge in Maricopa County rejected the state GOP’s petition to invalidate Biden’s win there, saying there was no proof that the Democrat did not get more votes than Trump and no misconduct or fraud. Republican Gov. Doug Ducey certified the results two days ago while dodging a call from the White House.