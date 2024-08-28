Vice President Kamala Harris will debate former president Donald Trump for the first time on Tuesday, September 10, and Charlamagne tha God is pretty sure he knows who’ll come out on top.

“Vice President Kamala Harris is not Joe Biden,” the Breakfast Club host said on Wednesday. “I’m actually kinda shocked that Donald Trump agreed to all of the rules because I thought that he would want a hot mic.”

He was referring to the recent disagreements between the two campaigns over whether the candidates’ mics should be muted when the other is talking. Harris’ team pushed for the mics to remain unmuted, a surprise departure from President Joe Biden’s insistence in June for a muted one.

“I would think [Trump] would want a hot mic, because in just a straight-up debate, the vice president would dog walk Donald Trump,” Charlamagne said. “She’ll dog walk him about policy and all that type of stuff. But with the hot mic open, he’ll attempt to over-talk her and interrupt her and insult her.”

When his co-host brought up the possibility of Harris doing plenty of the interrupting herself throughout the debate, Charlamagne responded, “I think she would be respectful, because she knows how to properly debate. He wouldn’t. He’d over-talk her, interrupt her, insult her. But if he did that she would still win, because he’d look like a mad man.”

The speculation comes two months after the infamous June 27 presidential debate, in which Biden’s performance was so poor it essentially ended his campaign. It’s a moment that proved that debates really can have a massive effect on the race. Now, with Harris and Trump nearly tied in most election forecasts, the stakes for both candidates are as high as ever.