    AWFUL

    Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney: 3-Year-Old Died of Suffocation on Day She Went Missing

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

    Alabama 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney was suffocated to death on the same day she went missing earlier this month, according to court documents. Warrants read by a judge on Friday morning said McKinney died of asphyxiation by suffocation on Oct. 12—the same day she was abducted from a birthday party at a public housing community, AL.com reports. Patrick Devone Stallworth and his girlfriend, Derick Irisha Brown, have both been charged in the toddler's death after she was found in a dumpster on Oct. 22. The 10-day search for McKinney ended when the dumpster was dumped in a landfill and her body was finally recovered by police and FBI agents. Stallworth, 39, and Brown, 29, have both been charged with capital murder of a child under the age of 14, and could face the death penalty. They are both being held without bond. McKinney will reportedly be buried on Sunday afternoon.

