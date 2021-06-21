Kansas City Chiefs’ Frank Clark Arrested for Uzi in His Lamborghini, Police Say
JAILHOUSE BLUES
Frank Clark, a defensive end for the Kansas City Chiefs, was arrested Sunday night and charged with illegal possession of a firearm. Clark was pulled over for a routine traffic stop when cops say they found an open duffle bag containing an Uzi in his Lamborghini SUV. Clark was booked into jail Monday morning, and his bail was set at $35,000, according to records. Clark was previously arrested in 2014 for alleged domestic violence that resulted in him being kicked off the University of Michigan football team. After making a deal with prosecutors, Clark pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
Kansas City currently has a five-year, $104 million contract with Clark, who made the Pro Bowl in each of his two seasons with the team after he was traded by the Seattle Seahawks.