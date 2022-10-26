Kansas School Shut Down After Virus Sends More Than 25 Percent of Personnel Home

Read it at The Kansas City Star
A Kansas elementary school closed early Wednesday after more than 150 students and staff were out sick and won’t resume classes until Monday due to a gastrointestinal virus. Principal Nate Kremer of Clearwater Creek Elementary School announced the closure in an email to parents, abiding by the district’s guidelines to close school when more than 10 percent of personnel are out sick, with more than 25 percent of the school reportedly absent Wednesday. Officials said they’ll be disinfecting the building and improving its air flow to prepare for Monday’s return to normal.