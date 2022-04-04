Kanye West Cancels on Coachella, Leaves Festival Scrambling
SHOW MUST GO ON
Kanye West has canceled his performance at Coachella days ahead of the festival, leaving organizers scrambling to find a new act for the two weekends he was set to headline later this month. TMZ, which broke the news, reports that Travis Scott was set to appear alongside the rapper and will now be a no-show as well. The news comes days after an unnamed source “close to the Kardashians” told Page Six, “For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better.” The rapper was also a no-show at the Grammys, where he’d been scheduled to perform before the Recording Academy yanked him from his line-up as his online harassment campaign against Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson intensified. With Coachella set to begin next Friday, organizers have some fast work to do.