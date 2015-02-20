Kanye's Ex: ’Kim Let RayJ N-- on Her’

CHEAT SHEET
Amber Rose, the ex-girlfriend of Kanye West, is wasting no time adding fuel to the ongoing Twitter war between herself and West's wife, Kim Kardashian. "Wait 30 showers?" Rose tweeted in regards to West saying that's how many he took after dating her. "But Kim let RayJ nut on her..." Rose continued: "@kanyewest This is my moment to let the world know who u really are and the things you've done to me," she stated before decided that "after all these years I never snitched on u and I don't plan on starting now. We once loved each other so I won't do you like that." She would leave that to the Kardashians, who she thinks will "humiliate" him "when they're done with" him.