President Donald Trump rarely works before 10:30 a.m., the White House has accidentally revealed in a botched bid to prove the 79-year-old’s packed work schedule.

The White House released “non-public official logs” detailing Trump’s apparently punishing daily routine to the New York Post following reporting by The New York Times that the 79-year-old president has significantly scaled back on commitments because he’s suffering from fatigue.

According to the Post, the documents show West Wing meetings began between 10:12 a.m. and 11 a.m. on each of the days detailed in the tranche, covering the ten-day period prior to the publication of the Times report on Nov. 25.

“The New York Times cobbled together half-baked data to push a narrative that President Trump, who is clearly sharp as a tack, is somehow unfit to be president, after they covered for Joe Biden’s clear cognitive decline,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told the Post.

“The truth is President Trump never stops working, and his private schedule, Truth Social posts, and around-the-clock engagement on every issue proves just that,” she added.

In its analysis, the Times had concluded the MAGA leader’s official appearances had reduced by almost 40 percent compared to the first 10 months of his first term, and that, on average, those engagements tended to begin after midday.

Leavitt was positively livid, blasting the report Monday as a “fake news story” for providing an “unequivocally false” account of Trump’s routine, and insisting “the most accessible president” is in fact “taking meetings around the clock.”

Critics over the past several months have perhaps proven themselves less preoccupied with the amount so much as the quality of time Trump commits to official engagements, given mounting concerns over the state of the almost-80-year-old president’s mental health.

Some experts have even taken the president’s frequent memory lapses, difficulty articulating his thoughts and sudden bursts of aggression as signs of dementia, possibly worsened by an underlying personality disorder.

In the seven days since the Times’ story was published, Trump has mistakenly amplified calls to impeach himself, pushed widely debunked claims of “white genocide” in South Africa, and misjudged an investment brag by roughly $14 trillion.

He’s also toyed with an unpronounceable rebrand of the GOP after himself, boasted of “winning” as his approval rating plummets, claimed he could “almost completely” eliminate income tax, declined to comment on something before immediately then providing a comment about it, embarked on a staggering one-post-a-minute Truth Social spree, derailed a call with U.S. troops with a long-winded explanation of why he’s better at golf than Joe Biden, and used the death of a National Guard member into an opportunity to rant about his own achievements.