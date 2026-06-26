Katie Miller has rushed to the defense of President Donald Trump’s 34-year-old blonde aide, claiming reports about their relationship have gone “too far.”

Miller, the wife of senior White House adviser Stephen Miller, shared a Daily Beast article detailing an interview in which the estranged brother of the Trump assistant Natalie Harp said his sister’s relationship with the president is “very unhealthy.”

Miller, 34, appeared disgusted with the coverage.

Katie Miller’s post in defense of Natalie Harp on Friday. X

“Natalie doesn’t do interviews or talk to the media,” Miller wrote on X, quote-tweeting the Beast’s account. “This is too far and unwarranted.”

Miller is an interviewer for her own YouTube channel, where her most recent video has 2,200 views.

The relationship between Trump and Harp, a former host at the right-wing One America News Network, has been scrutinized more this year as reports emerge that she is partly behind Trump’s increasingly deranged Truth Social blitzes and is among the closest aides to him.

Harp, a Liberty University graduate, earned the nickname the “human printer” because she follows the 80-year-old Trump around with a portable printer, supplying him with paper copies of emails, news articles, and other documents for him to read.

Natalie Harp appeared with Donald Trump at his 2024 hush-money trial in New York City. Curtis Means/via REUTERS

A new book about the behind-the-scenes dynamics of MAGA 2.0 revealed the extent of Trump’s relationship with Harp. Regime Change, by The New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, claims that Harp would leave gushing letters for Trump in his “personal spaces” before she joined the White House staff.

One letter reportedly read, “You are all that matters to me.”

Miller is correct in that Harp has siloed herself from the media.

Natalie Harp, right, trailed behind the president, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Chief of Staff Susie Wiles at the White House, where she is reportedly a constant presence near Trump. Ken Cedeno/Reuters

Unlike others in Trump’s orbit, including Stephen and Katie Miller, Harp has not taken to Fox News or even her former network to defend Trump against critiques of his migrant crackdown, his war with Iran, his failure to bring everyday costs down, or his handling of the Epstein files.

Preston Harp, 38, told the Daily Mail that his sister is “just like his fan club,” referring to the president’s army of MAGA sycophants. Preston, meanwhile, says he is the exact opposite. The Mail characterized him as a “long-haired hippie” who lives in Nicaragua.

Preston says that he has not spoken to his sister since their father died by suicide in 2020, something he alleges that Natalie and their “extremely conservative” mother wished to conceal by claiming he died in his sleep.

“It’s hard to believe that’s my sister and my mom,” Preston told the Mail. “I can’t connect with that vibe, so I’m just going to let it be.”

Harp appears to have first met Trump in 2019, when she thanked him on stage for signing the Right to Try Act, which allows terminally ill patients to access experimental, unapproved drugs outside of FDA clinical trials.

Natalie Harp speaks after being called on stage by President Donald Trump during the Faith & Freedom Coalition 2019 Road To Majority Policy Conference. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Harp reportedly began working for Trump in 2022 and has risen to become one of his closest aides, now holding the official title of Executive Assistant to the President.

Michael Wolff’s 2025 book, All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America, previously peeled back the curtain on Harp and Trump’s alleged closeness.