Katie Miller’s Bombshell Million-Dollar Secret Exposed

MAGA podcaster Katie Miller has been called out for failing to mention her stake in Elon Musk’s xAI model while routinely criticizing rival AI chatbots on social media.

Miller, the wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, has habitually blasted top AI models ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini for supposedly posing a risk to democracy or being biased against conservatives to her online followers.

However, The Washington Post has revealed that Miller holds more than $1 million in Musk’s xAI chatbot, a stake she never disclosed despite making nearly 500 posts denouncing other models.

“ChatGPT says President Trump is a 9 out of 10 level threat to Democracy. Imagine this AI in your kids classrooms with its revisionist history,” Miller posted on X on Sept. 4. “This is the fundamental problem with having AI companies in leftist San Francisco.”

Elon Musk was forced to stave off rumors that he was having an affair with Katie Miller when they worked in government together. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Miller’s post references an analysis from MRC Free Speech America, a division of the Media Research Center think tank that tracks alleged Big Tech bias against conservative figures.

The study found that ChatGPT, the generative AI chatbot developed by Sam Altman’s OpenAI, suggested Donald Trump was among the greatest threats to democracy, only just behind Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

Miller denied that there is a potential conflict of interest in constantly condemning AI models to her 250,000 X followers while having a stake in xAI.

“I’m not getting paid to post, I do it for the love of the game,” she told the Post.

Miller previously worked as an aide in Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency. When the tech billionaire left the White House last May under a huge cloud, Miller followed Musk out the door to work for his companies before launching her own podcasting career in August 2025.

Miller also began a consulting role with xAI in August 2025, a source told the Post. Financial disclosures reveal that Miller acquired stock in the company on Dec. 19, 2025.

Since then, she has posted more than 400 times about ChatGPT, OpenAI or Altman, with almost all of the posts being negative, analysts from the Post found.

Elon Musk had a cozy chat with Katie Miller on her podcast in December 2025. screen grab

She has also posted negatively about Anthropic 64 times and Google’s Gemini 33 times, while simultaneously sharing positive messages about xAI and its Grok chatbot 161 times.

Miller even had Musk appear on her podcast last December, where the pair discussed xAI, without Miller disclosing her ties to the company. Ten days after the podcast aired, Miller purchased her stake in xAI.

Legal experts suggested that Miller could have violated Federal Trade Commission guidelines by failing to disclose her ties to xAI while routinely promoting it online.

“Under any ordinary system—including the rules that the FTC has announced—she would need to disclose a financial motivation that would cause people to think about her recommendation differently,” Rebecca Tushnet, a professor of law at Harvard Law School, told the Post.

Miller reportedly had an expletive-filled meltdown at the Post when asked why she had not made a public disclosure in accordance with Federal Trade Commission rules.

“I’ve done what every other person in the world does, which is I own a stock in a company,” she added.