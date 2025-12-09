Katie Miller’s Claims About ‘Threats’ Fall Apart in Damning Police Report

White House aide Stephen Miller’s wife has claimed she and her husband bravely stared down an intimidation campaign that forced them to relocate from their home due to “terroristic” messages left in their driveway.

But a police report apparently paints a very different picture of the September protests outside the family’s Arlington, Virginia home.

Katie Miller, 34, appeared on Fox News in the wake of the protests, insisting to host Sean Hannity that the people “standing outside my home and writing chalk” were making “terroristic threats.” She later declared, “We will not back down. We will not cower in fear.”

The couple has since moved out and, in October, put the house on the market for $3.75 million after facing several demonstrations outside that included slogans like “trans rights are human rights.”

But an Arlington County Police report obtained by Zeteo undermines Miller’s characterization of the protests, explicitly describing the chalking as political messages rather than threats.

In an official write-up of the complaint, the reporting officer wrote: “The messages were non-threatening and alluded to political issues such as immigration, transgender rights, DEI, and white supremacy.”

In mid-September, Katie Miller posted a snapshot of chalk messages she said were scrawled on the pavement at her children’s park. Katie Miller/Instagram

Asked about the police report’s language, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told the Daily Beast: “There’s been constant death threats against Stephen and his family as well as a highly sophisticated and organized doxxing campaign, tied with extremely violent and threatening rhetoric that is now the subject [of] ongoing state and federal inquiries.”

Jackson added: “The White House does not comment on ongoing investigations related to Administration officials and their housing or family security.”

Stephen Miller's wife, Katie Miller, has been vocal about the protests outside their former home. Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Miller also posted a video on social media of her hosing off a message reading, “Stephen Miller is destroying democracy.” She later framed the protests as part of a pattern of harassment against Trump’s deputy chief of staff and his family.

In the same Fox News hit, Miller accused the protesters of “doxxing” the family, a claim that has figured heavily in investigations against one activist who had protested outside the family’s Arlington home.

Barbara Wien, 66, was accused of posting anti-Miller flyers and making an “I’m watching you” gesture toward Katie Miller.

The Millers have three children—a daughter, five, and two sons, ages three and two. CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

In a legal fight over what counts as “doxxing,” a federal judge on Nov. 7 twice refused FBI bids to search Wien’s phone.