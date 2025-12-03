Trumpland

Pentagon Pete Says He Wouldn’t Let Stephen Miller Babysit His Kids

THANKS, BUT NO THANKS!

The bizarre comment was awkwardly made directly to Stephen Miller’s wife, Katie Miller.

Georgina DiNardo
Breaking News Intern

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 20: (L-R) White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speak with members of the National Guard during a visit to Union Station on August 20, 2025 in Washington, D.C. The Trump administration has deployed federal officers and the National Guard to the District in order to place the DC Metropolitan Police Department under federal control and assist in crime prevention in the nation's capital.
Al Drago-Pool/Getty Images

Pete Hegseth has made a startling admission that he would never let Stephen Miller babysit his children, which was made even more awkward as the comment came during an interview with Miller’s wife, Katie.

The Secretary of defense made the comments on The Katie Miller Podcast, after the titular host, who previously served as deputy press secretary during Trump’s first administration, asked him, “Who would you trust to babysit your kids?” clarifying that it had to be another member of the Cabinet.

Instead of immediately saying who he would trust, Hegseth opted to point out who in the Cabinet he wouldn’t trust.

“I mean, not your husband or Marco,” Hegseth responded, referring to White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (R) writes a note to US President Donald Trump saying a Middle East peace deal is "very close" during an event at the White House in Washington, DC, on October 8, 2025, as White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller (L) looks on.
Without explanation, Pete Hegseth called out Stephen Miller and Marco Rubio as the two Trump cabinet members he would not trust with his seven children. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Hegseth, his wife Jennifer Rauchet—who was sitting next to him—and Katie Miller then burst into fits of laughter to smooth over the awkward answer before the secretary of defense actually answered the question.

“I would trust the vice president. I mean, I’ve known Sean Duffy for years,” he said. “I would trust him.”

In addition to Duffy and JD Vance, Hegseth said he would also trust Brooke Rollins, Pam Bondi and Tulsi Gabbard, but left out key figures in the second Trump administration like Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Kristi Noem and Scott Bessent.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 25: U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance ceremonially swears in newly confirmed Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth while Hegseth's wife, Jennifer Rauchet, and their seven children look on, during a swearing-in ceremony in the Indian Treaty Room at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on January 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Senate confirmed Pete Hegseth as Defense secretary in a 51-50 vote, with Vice President J.D. Vance breaking the tie after three Republicans joined Democrats in opposition the second time in history that a vice president has broken a tie for a Cabinet nominee. The first was Betsy DeVos in 2017.
Hegseth has seven children in total, including four biological kids and three stepchildren. Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

Hegseth did not elaborate on why he would not trust Stephen Miller or Rubio with his children, but did say he thought Rubio was likely to get “totally rolled” by his children. Hegseth and his second wife, Samantha Deering have three children, Gunner, Boone, and Rex, while he has a daughter, Gwen, from his third marriage to Jennifer Rauchet. He is also a stepfather to Rauchet’s three children, Jackson, Luke, and Kenzie.

Miller himself shares three children with his wife, Katie. While Rubio has four children with his wife, Jeanette Dousdebes Rubio.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 30: U.S. President Donald Trump talks with White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and his family as Trump and first lady Melania Trump handout candy to children during the annual Halloween at the White House event on the South Lawn of the White House on October 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. The President and first lady welcomed military, law enforcement, and foster and adoptive families, as well as administration officials and their children, to the annual trick-or-treat celebration on the White House grounds.
Stephen Miller shares three children with his wife, Katie. Yet, Hegseth still doesn't see him a fit babysitter for his own kids. Alex Wong/Getty Images

The strange comments regarding two of Trump’s top allies comes as Hegseth is in hot water regarding the controversial U.S. deadly strikes on an alleged Venezuelan drug boat on Sept. 2.

Over the course of a string of around 20 military attacks on alleged drug boats that have claimed over 80 lives, the U.S. conducted two drone strikes on one boat. The Washington Post reported that after the first blast, two people clung to the side of the burning boat. However, a second strike to the boat killed the two initial survivors.

The outlet later reported that Hegseth gave the command to “kill everybody,” condemning the 11 people on board and causing outrage from the public, with accusations of the event being “a war crime.”

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth testifies during his Senate Armed Services confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on January 14, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has been accused of allegedly committing a war crime when a second strike hit a boat in the Caribbean, allegedly killing the two surviving people. Hegseth denies knowing about the second strike. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have also raised concerns about the strike.

This instance, however, is not Hegseth’s first scandal since joining Trump’s Cabinet. Previously, he included a journalist in a Signal group chat where he leaked secret military plans and fired top military lawyers to remove “roadblocks” to the Trump administration’s agenda.

