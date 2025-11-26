Stephen Miller’s Wife Melts Down at Joy Reid Over Comments About Usha Vance’s Marriage

The wife of Trump henchman Stephen Miller lashed out at MSNBC veteran Joy Reid over comments Reid made about JD Vance’s marriage to Second Lady Usha.

During a fiery segment on The Ingraham Angle, Katie Miller, a former Trump White House aide turned podcaster, erupted after Reid suggested Vance was pandering to a base she described as “fundamentally racist.”

Miller’s blowup coincided with her husband and White House deputy chief of staff having his own freakout on a different Fox News show.

Reid’s appearance on the I’ve Had It podcast, where she argued it would be a “MAGA fairytale” for Vance to ditch his Indian-American wife, Usha Vance, for “a white woman.”

The remark ricocheted across conservative media—and landed squarely in Laura Ingraham’s lap.

Joy Reid made incendiary comments on a podcast about JD and Usha Vance. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

“RACIST REID STRIKES AGAIN,” was the message the Fox News chyron blasted into the homes of millions of Americans.

“Over on The View, Joy Reid is already attacking JD Vance and Vance’s wife. Watch,” Ingraham told viewers before rolling the clip. While the podcast’s hosts, Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan, have appeared on The View, their podcast is not expressly linked to the show.

Reid, who has also appeared on The View but isn’t a regular, didn’t mince words. “They can’t have the successor MAGA to be a brown and Hindu wife... He is throwing his wife under the bus, poor Usha, or she is in on it.”

Ingraham then brought in Miller, 34, who served as deputy press secretary during President Donald Trump’s first administration, who promptly flipped the racism accusation back on Democrats. “I think the only racists here are those in the Democratic Party and those who exist on MS NOW, whatever that is, MS DNC,” Miller snapped. She insisted Vance “does it with such praise and devotion in his heart” whenever he talks about his wife and called the scrutiny of their relationship “disgusting” and “gross.”

Rumors have swirled about the Vance marriage. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

“And all they have left to do is these deranged identity-based attacks,” she continued, claiming Democrats resort to personal smears because “they don’t have any platforms to run on.”

The melodrama comes as the Vances confront a string of viral, marriage-themed mini-scandals. The furor mutated earlier this week when the vice president visited Camp Lejeune in North Carolina with first lady Melania Trump and was photographed without his wedding ring. The images ballooned into online theories about marital trouble—preceded by an earlier controversy involving the widow of Charlie Kirk.

At a Turning Point USA event in Mississippi, Erika Kirk introduced Vance in a moment that instantly caught fire online. “No one will ever replace my husband,” she said of the conservative activist, who was murdered on Sept. 10, while speaking on a college campus in Utah. But she added, “I do see some similarities… in Vice President JD Vance.” Their subsequent embrace—Erika clutching his head while his hands drifted into her hip zone—only fueled more gossip.

Usha was spotted without her wedding ring last week. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Vances married in 2014 after meeting at Yale Law School and share three children: Ewan, 8, Vivek, 5, and Mirabel, 3. And while the vice president has stayed publicly silent through the cascading speculation, a spokesperson for Vance chose to address the saga.

They told People that Usha is “a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes.”

Miller, meanwhile, is partial to an on-air meltdown. Last month, she erupted during a heated panel debate on Piers Morgan Uncensored. The panel was supposed to discuss then-New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s comments that Islamophobia is “endemic” in the country. Instead, Miller accused everyone of antisemitism and threatened to walk off the show and never return.