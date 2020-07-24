Press Secretary Parrots False Online Rumor ‘PAW Patrol’ Has Been Canceled
VERY WRONG
While conveying how “appalled” President Trump is about “cancel culture,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany lamented the cancelation of a show that is very much still around to entertain youngsters: PAW Patrol. After shows like Cops and Live PD were taken off the air, there were tongue-in-cheek calls for the cancelation of the animated Nick Jr. series over its puppy police officers—but no serious effort was ever made to get it booted, according to Snopes.com. Somehow these false social-media rumors reached McEnany, who insisted at a Friday briefing, “We saw a few weeks ago that PAW Patrol, a cartoon show about cops, was canceled.” Rest assured, PAW Patrol, which has been around since 2013, was renewed earlier this year and is still on the air.