Ex-NFL Star Kellen Winslow Jr. Raped Homeless Woman, Say Prosecutors

Former NFL star Kellen Winslow Jr. showed no emotion in court Monday when he was accused of raping a 54-year-old hitchhiker, a 59-year-old homeless woman, and a 17-year-old girl. According to the New York Post, Winslow earned more than $40 million during his injury-plagued career with Cleveland, New England, and the New York Jets. “Mr. Winslow, the defendant in this case, has been given much but it was not enough,” prosecutor Dan Owens told the jury. “He took what he wanted.” Winslow has pleaded not guilty to 12 counts—he didn’t deny that he had sex with the women, but claims it was consensual. Winslow’s attorney, Brian Watkins, told jurors his client has lived a “very uncommon life” and added: “When you’re in the spotlight, people want things from you.” Watkins admitted Winslow was unfaithful to his wife, but begged jurors not to judge his cheating. “It’s wrong. It’s immoral, but it is not illegal,” he said. The former football star could face life in prison if convicted.