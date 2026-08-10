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1

Kelly Clarkson Applauded After Reaction to Wardrobe Mishap

LAUGH IT OFF
Vic Verbalaitis 

Night Breaking News Reporter

Published 08.09.26 9:50PM EDT 
kelly clarkson
Kelly Clarkson attends the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 4, MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS

Kelly Clarkson was lauded by her fans for taking a stage mishap in stride. The singer, 44, experienced a minor wardrobe malfunction onstage during her Studio Sessions residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, as a burst of wind revealed her bra underneath her sheer top. “There’s a lot of amazing things happening,” she said, before noticing that her top had crept up. “Uh oh, there’s my boobs,” she added, in video footage posted to social media by OK! Magazine. Clarkson played it cool, joking that “They’re too small, they won’t come out. You’re fine.” The “Breakaway” singer then added, “They’re not going anywhere. They’re perfect.” A roar of applause erupted in response to Clarkson’s candid confidence as she explained why she wanted to take back her self-deprecating joke. “I’m gonna be honest with you—somebody was like, ‘It’s the Lion’s Gate Portal. It’s 8/8/8. There’s so much energy out, don’t speak negatively,’ [so] right when I made a self-deprecating joke, I’m like, ‘Just kidding, universe, my boobs are awesome,’” she said. “It’s in my head, so as soon as I heard self-deprecation, I was like, ‘Just kidding!’”

Read it at People

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2
Hollywood Actors’ Nepo Daughter Ties the Knot
FAMOUS FAMILY WEDDING
Wiktoria Gucia 

Reporter

Published 08.09.26 3:47PM EDT 
allulah Willis and Justin Acee attend the Los Angeles Premiere of ''The Substance'' at the Directors Guild of America Theater in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 16, 2024. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci
Tallulah Willis and Justin Acee attend the Los Angeles Premiere of ''The Substance'' at the Directors Guild of America Theater in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 16, 2024. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci Aude Guerrucci/REUTERS

Tallulah Willis, 32, married musician Justin Acee on Saturday in Sun Valley, Idaho. The youngest daughter of actors Bruce Willis, 71, and Demi Moore, 63, walked down the aisle in a custom Balenciaga gown designed by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. “I have my family here, I’m trying on this dress, being in kind of a princess moment,” Tallulah told Vogue. The outlet, which accompanied the bride during her wedding dress fitting, reported that the gown took 712 hours to make. Her Hollywood parents also share two older daughters, Rumer, 37, and Scout, 35, who were reportedly there for the fitting. Tallulah, who, like her parents, had a stint in acting, appearing in The Whole Ten Yards, announced her engagement to Acee in December 2024, sharing photos of her ring and her now-husband on Instagram. It is unclear whether Bruce attended the wedding, as he has largely stayed out of the public eye since revealing his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis in 2023. Tallulah previously told People that Acee has helped her navigate her father’s diagnosis, describing their relationship as a source of joy. “Waking up laughing with my partner would be the best kind of day, which I will be honest happens a lot,” she said.

Read it at TMZ

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This Chef-Approved Brand Just Launched a ‘Clean’ Cookware Collection
PAN APPEAL
Scouted Staff
Published 07.27.26 7:03PM EDT 
Made In Clean Cookware Collection
Made In.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When it comes to cookware, few brands have earned as much credibility among professional chefs as Made In. Designed in collaboration with some of the world’s top culinary talent, the premium cookware company has established itself as a staple in restaurant kitchens and home kitchens alike thanks to its professional-grade performance and heirloom-worthy construction. Whether it’s the brand’s award-winning Stainless Clad collection, its naturally seasoned Carbon Steel pans, or the convenient ceramic nonstick options, there’s a reason the brand has developed such a devoted following.

Now, Made In is making it even easier to shop its healthiest cooking essentials with the launch of a dedicated Clean Cooking collection. The lineup brings together the brand’s PFAS-tested and non-toxic cookware in one place, making it simple to upgrade your kitchen without sifting through dozens of products.

Made In Clean Cookware Collection
Shop Now Made In Cookware

According to the brand, it’s the largest collection of independently tested clean cookware available, spanning everything from PTFE-free CeramiClad cookware and naturally seasoned Carbon Steel to Stainless Clad, Cast Iron, and Enameled Cast Iron pieces. Each collection has undergone third-party testing for PFAS, lead, cadmium, BPA, and other common contaminants.

Plus, unlike many “clean” cookware options that favor safety at the expense of performance, Made In’s pieces are still engineered with serious cooking in mind (regardless of your level). You can expect restaurant-quality heat distribution, durable materials built to last for years (if not decades), and thoughtful, chef-approved designs that make everyday cooking feel a little more elevated. Thanks to Made In, you no longer have to choose between avoiding toxic chemicals and a perfectly seared steak.

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3
160-Year-Old Bottle of Guinness Recovered From Shipwreck
SINKING DRINKS
Katie Francis 

Reporter

Published 08.09.26 5:40PM EDT 
cheats/2014/03/17/guinness-drops-st-patty-s-parade/140317-guinness-beer-cheat_owyypk
Peter Macdiarmid/Reuters

A glass bottle of Guinness dating back to the Mindoro shipwreck of 1864 has been found off the coast of Dover, South-East United Kingdom. Diver Stefan Panis discovered the bottle while accompanied by friend Eddie Huzzey, and didn’t immediately recognize the object while underwater. “We lifted the artefact, and then on the surface a quick rinse revealed ‘Guinness,’” he said. According to Panis, the bottle may not have been alone. “Seeing the size of the case, I think it is definitely a case of 24 bottles. But there might be more cases,” he said. Samples from the bottle have been sent to KU Leuven University in Belgium, with hopes that the 19th-century recipe could be recreated. Panis shared: “There is always a chance that we can recover the complete DNA, and then we can do a small re-brew of the exact beer that was found in the 1860s.” Or, if that doesn’t work out, they may crack open the bottle itself. “There is a possibility that it’s still drinkable. The question is if the sea water has come into the bottles through the corks.”

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4
Second-Winningest NBA Coach Dies at 86
GAME CHANGER
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.09.26 5:45PM EDT 
Don Nelson during a press conference at Madison Square Garden to announce his hiring as the new coach for the New York Knicks.
Don Nelson during a press conference at Madison Square Garden to announce his hiring as the new coach for the New York Knicks. JON LEVY/Jon Levy, Getty Images

Don Nelson, the Hall of Fame coach who ranks second all-time in NBA regular-season wins, has died at 86, his family announced Sunday. Nelson played 14 seasons in the NBA and won five championships with the Boston Celtics. “On Sunday morning our beloved husband, dad, grandfather and great-grandfather Don Nelson peacefully went to be with the Lord, surrounded by his loving family,” Nelson’s family said in a statement. “Throughout his last week, friends and family encircled him with love, sharing the blessing of his friendship and revisiting treasured memories.” A three-time winner of the NBA Coach of the Year award, Nelson head coached for 31 NBA seasons, leading the Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks. He had a unique coaching style that became known as “Nellie Ball,” characterized by challenging the traditional emphasis on size, instead leaning on speed and athleticism to create mismatches on the court. “Don Nelson was a true innovator whose influence on the game of basketball is still felt today,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said in a statement Sunday. “He consistently challenged conventional thinking, experimented with different lineups and styles of play and saw possibilities in the game that others often did not.”

Read it at ESPN

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This Wellness Shot Gives Your Liver Some Well-Deserved TLC
DAILY DOSE
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 08.03.26 10:17PM EDT 
Dose for Your Lliver
Dose For Your Liver.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When it comes to liver-focused supplements, many of us assume they’re only for recovering from a hangover or for people who drink heavily (or at least frequently). But alcohol is just one small part of the equation. Your liver is responsible for hundreds of essential functions, including filtering waste products from the blood, processing nutrients, supporting metabolism, and producing bile. This digestive fluid helps break down fats and absorb fat-soluble vitamins. When bile secretion or liver function is less than optimal, digestion can suffer, possibly contributing to symptoms like bloating, gastrointestinal discomfort, and sluggishness.

In other words, whether you drink alcohol or not, your liver could probably use a little extra TLC—especially if you’re dealing with persistent digestive issues such as bloating, irregularity, or stomach discomfort. Vitamin Shoppe is celebrating Wellness Month this August, with a slew of products formulated to support your liver (along with digestion and metabolism). Still, our favorite is Dose For Your Liver’s liquid supplement.

Dose for Your Liver Daily Shot
See At Vitamin Shoppe

Dose For Your Liver has earned the nickname “liquid gold” for good reason. The daily wellness shot is formulated with science-backed ingredients traditionally associated with liver health, including turmeric, milk thistle, dandelion, and ginger. The formula also contains bioflavonoids and other plant compounds designed to support healthy liver function, digestion, and metabolism. Plus, it actually tastes good. The bright, citrusy flavor reminds me of the SunnyD “orange drink” I grew up on, minus the artificial ingredients and sugar overload. Instead, you’re getting a concentrated mixture of botanicals with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that may help support the body’s natural detoxification processes and general digestive health.

If you’re looking to give your liver (and, by extension, your digestive system) a little extra support without adding yet another capsule to your supplement routine, Dose For Your Liver offers a convenient way to combine several popular wellness ingredients into one surprisingly delicious daily shot. Grab a bottle (or two) on sale at The Vitamin Shoppe this month.

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5
Pop Singer Postpones Show After ‘Fighting’ Health Issue
'FIGHTING LIKE HELL'
Katie Francis 

Reporter

Published 08.09.26 2:19PM EDT 
Benson Boone
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Singer Benson Boone was forced to cancel his Sacramento show just hours before taking to the stage on Saturday. The 24-year-old pop star was set to perform at the Golden 1 Center as part of his “Wanted Man” tour, but the venue confirmed the show was “postponed due to health reasons.” On Instagram, Boone explained that he was vocally unable to perform. He wrote: “Sacramento — I’m so so sorry but I am not going to be able to perform tonight.” He said he’s been “fighting like hell all afternoon to try and make my voice presentable for the show tonight and it’s not in a place to do so.” He added that he knew the news was “extremely disappointing.” “Trust me l am disappointed too. I hate letting you guys down more than anything,” he said. We’re figuring out the next steps now, and I’ll get you an update as soon as I have one, but this show will be rescheduled as soon as possible."

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6
‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Is Doing Absurdly Well at the Box Office
HOT STREAK
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.09.26 3:24PM EDT 
Tom Holland and Zendaya attend the "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" UK Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 29, 2026 in London, England.
Tom Holland and Zendaya attend the "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" UK Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 29, 2026 in London, England. Eamonn M. McCormack/Eamonn M. McCormack, Getty Images

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is continuing to break records in its second weekend. The blockbuster film starring Tom Holland and Zendaya raked in an estimated $145 million over the weekend, making it the third-biggest domestic second weekend in box-office history. The North American total adds up to $655 million after just 10 days—the biggest domestic 10-day total in box-office history. Only Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avengers: Endgame have had bigger sophomore weekends. Globally, the movie hit the billion-dollar mark in just six days, making it the second-fastest film to reach that milestone, behind Endgame. The film also became the fastest movie ever to cross $500 million domestically, doing so in just seven days. “I’ve always said there’s no such thing as superhero fatigue,” Rentrak’s Paul Dergarabedian told The Hollywood Reporter. He described Brand New Day as “incredibly appealing to young people in any era: to be part of something really cool, social and fun.”

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

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7
2 Killed After Boat Capsizes in NYC Harbor
TRAGEDY ON THE SEAS
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.09.26 12:26PM EDT 
The Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor, July 16, 2026.
The Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor, July 16, 2026. Mike Segar/Mike Segar, REUTERS

A 27-year-old woman and a 5-month-old girl died after a speedboat capsized in New York Harbor Saturday, authorities say. The 22-foot Bayliner flipped over near Liberty Island around 10:25 p.m., officials said. Twelve other people were rescued from the water, while the two victims were taken to NYU Langone Hospital in critical condition, where they were pronounced dead. Their identities have not been released. The captain of the boat, Manuel Hernandez, 46, of New York, was arrested and charged with 13 counts of reckless endangerment. “On Saturday, August 8, 2026, at approximately 2225 hours, police received a 911 call reporting an overturned vessel in the vicinity of Liberty Island, within the confines of the 1st Precinct,” the NYPD said. “The NYPD’s Harbor Unit, SCUBA Team and Aviation responded to the scene.” The Coast Guard said investigators are examining whether the trip was functioning as an illegal charter.

Read it at The Associated Press

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8
Michael B. Jordan Takes a Pop Star for a Romantic Spin
LOVE IN THE AIR?
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.09.26 11:05AM EDT 
Michael B. Jordan (L) and Raye (R).
Michael B. Jordan (L) and Raye (R). JB Lacroix, WireImage / Lorne Thomson, Redferns

Michael B. Jordan, 39, and British pop star RAYE, 28, sparked dating rumors after being seen together at Six Flags Magic Mountain, just outside Los Angeles. The pair was photographed sitting next to each other on a roller coaster on Friday. Social media users showed their excitement for the potential matchup, writing, “She found her husband!!!! Im happy for her!” and “IM LIVINGGGG FOR THIS MATCH UP.” Jordan’s last publicly known relationship ended in 2022, with Steve Harvey’s adopted daughter Lori Harvey. “I’m not tripping over it,” Jordan said about his love life to GQ in February 2025. “I’m so work focused. I would want somebody to fit into the flow of my life, of where I am. And that’s timing, right?” RAYE has also admitted to looking for a certain type of person romantically. “Words of affirmation is my love language,” she told People in November. “So, you need to have the qualities of a good communicator. Communication is so important to me.” She also said her future husband has “gotta be funny” and also “disciplined.”

Read it at PAGE SIX

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PCA Skin’s New Peel Pads Replaced My Monthly Facial Appointment
TRIPLE THREAT
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 06.01.26 2:45PM EDT 
PCA Skin Triple Exfoliation Peel Pad Review
Scouted/The Daily Beast/PCA Skin/Willatlak Villette/Getty.

All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.

For more than three decades, PCA Skin has set the standard for professional chemical peels. Now, the brand is translating its signature triple-exfoliation technology into an at-home format with its new Triple Exfoliation Peel Pads. Formulated to mimic your skin’s natural renewal process, the pads harness physical, chemical, and enzymatic exfoliation to gently smooth texture, soften fine lines and wrinkles, reduce redness, and minimize the appearance of enlarged pores—all without stripping the skin of its natural oils. Each dual-sided pad features a textured side that helps manually resurface the skin without causing barrier damage or irritation, while the smooth side helps restore hydration for an instant, post-facial-level glow.

Aside from a targeted blend of AHAs, BHAs, and PHAs, the pads are also infused with niacinamide, peptides, and licorice root extract to help calm the skin and counteract any potential irritation from the exfoliants. As someone with sensitive skin, I’m always hesitant to incorporate new exfoliants into my routine. I turn tomato-red when someone merely looks at me, so naturally, I’m fairly discerning when it comes to active-soaked peel pads. Plus, the thought of using a physical exfoliant instantly takes me back to that ubiquitous apricot scrub from my youth that practically tore my skin apart.

Now, I also grew up in sunny San Diego in the 2000s, when coconut-scented tanning oils were far more popular than sunscreen, which means I have plenty of UV-induced hyperpigmentation to tackle. As a longtime fan of PCA Skin’s gentle, reactive-skin-friendly formulas, I was thrilled to try the new peel pads ahead of launch.

PCA Skin Triple Exfoliation Peel Pads
Shop At PCA$60

I’ve been using the pads every morning for about two weeks and, unlike so many other exfoliants I’ve tried over the years, these don’t cause my skin to freak out—in fact, they somehow seem to soothe it. My skin has been especially red and sensitive lately thanks to seasonal allergies, and these feel as though they’re strengthening my skin barrier rather than breaking it down. Plus, while it’s still early, I’ve noticed that the “halo” sun spots along my temples seem less pronounced.

Dullness has also been a top concern for me lately, and after just one use, my skin looked visibly brighter, more radiant, and noticeably healthier. In fact, I had a facial booked last week to help revive my lackluster complexion, and I ended up canceling it.

If you’re looking for a one-and-done treatment that delivers professional-level results in a single swipe (without the irritation), PCA Skin’s new Triple Exfoliation Peel Pads are a true triple threat.

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9
Oldest U.S. Senator, 92, Mourns Death of Also Very Old Vacuum
UNPLUGGED
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.09.26 10:22AM EDT 
Published 08.09.26 10:08AM EDT 
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) leaves the Senate Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on April 7, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) leaves the Senate Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on April 7, 2022 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Drew Angerer, Getty Images

Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley bid farewell to his beloved vacuum cleaner “Beth” on Saturday. “U willl see Beth no more,” the 92-year-old wrote on X, with a photo of the roughly 49-year-old vacuum with visible burn marks near its power cord. “See black that’s from electrical sparks. It’s not safe to use anymore. GOOD BYE BETH . U hv been a real workhorse. Ur namesake still is hard worker. I will miss u.” In a follow-up post, Grassley added that, “It’s a sad day” and noted that Beth had worked “dependably” for 34 years in his home and another 15 years at his mother-in-law’s house. The Senator has shown his affection towards the vacuum on social media before. “Beth + I are ready & working hard to prepare for Grassley family thxgiving at the farm She never lets me down & im grateful I can count on OLD FAITHFUL,” the Senator wrote in a 2023 post on X. The vacuum’s demise was given an obituary in the New York Times. Claire Slattery, Grassley’s communications director, asked the public on X to “please respect Team Grassley’s privacy during this difficult time.”

Read it at X

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10
Morrissey Pulls Plug on Las Vegas Residency After Sleep Woes
I’VE MADE UP YOUR MIND
Mary Papenfuss 

Reporter

Updated 08.09.26 1:42AM EDT 
Published 08.09.26 1:39AM EDT 
Morrissey performs in Zaragoza, Spain in March.
Morrissey performs in Zaragoza, Spain in March. Mariano Regidor/Getty Images

Morrissey has canceled an upcoming Las Vegas concert run just months after he reported that a lack of sleep made him “catatonic.” The 67-year-old former frontman for The Smiths scrapped a concert in Spain in March after saying he was suffering from severe “sleep deprivation.” The “Suedehead” singer explained that he had been unable to sleep the night before the Madrid performance because of noisy construction near his hotel. “An 8 a.m. drill is a drill too far,” he noted at the time, claiming the racket left him in a “catatonic state.” The singer didn’t offer details about the new cancellation. This time, Vegas ticket holders were informed Friday via email that Morrissey’s four-concert run at the Wynn Las Vegas’ Encore Theater, which was scheduled to kick off on Aug. 14, was being canceled due to “unforeseen logistical challenges.” “Hello, we regret to inform you that Morrissey – Live in Concert has been canceled,” the email read, according to Rolling Stone, which labeled the singer a “notorious concert canceler.” Morrissey’s website has not yet acknowledged the canceled shows, but Wynn has removed the shows from its listings, and Ticketmaster notes: “Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event.”

Read it at Rolling Stone

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