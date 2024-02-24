Ken Jennings ‘Understands’ Why ‘Jeopardy’ Fired Mayim Bialik
SHOCK DEPARTURES FOR $200
Ken Jennings has opened up about his Jeopardy! co-host Mayim Bialik being fired from the show. Speaking to USA Today, the Jeopardy! G.O.A.T. said the show’s viewers were incredibly loyal and didn’t like the idea of two hosts. “It’s part of the ritual of their day, and they want to tune in and know what they’re going to see and not wonder, ‘Oh, which host do I see tonight?’ And I do understand that,” he said. Jennings went on to praise Bialik’s hosting. “You could tell she was just a born performer, very confident on stage in a way that I was not at first. I learned a lot from watching her, and I really enjoyed her hosting,” he said. “But I do understand–there’s a reason why TV shows don’t tend to have two hosts.” Bialik shocked many when she announced on December 15 that she had been fired from Jeopardy!