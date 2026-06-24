Kennedy Heir Jack Schlossberg Clobbered in Congressional Bid

President John F. Kennedy’s grandson Jack Schlossberg was trounced in his bid to follow in his late grandfather’s footsteps as a member of Congress.

The 33-year-old scion to the Kennedy family lost the Democratic primary to represent New York’s 12th congressional district in the crowded race to replace retiring longtime Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler on Tuesday.

Schlossberg faced criticism for being a nepo baby in the prominent political dynasty but repeatedly gained attention for his unconventional approach to the race on social media.

He was up against two assemblymen, Micah Lasher, 44, and Alex Bores, 35, as well as anti-Trump former Republican George Conway, 62, who was once married to top Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway.

With 85% of the votes counted, Lasher took first place at 39%, while Bores took home 35% with Schlossberg trailing at 10.8%. Conway took last place with 6.1%, according to the Associated Press.

The winner of the Democratic primary is expected to pick up what is considered a safe blue political seat in November.

Born into American political royalty, Schlossberg is the son of Caroline Kennedy and the grandson of Jackie Kennedy, but he became the latest Kennedy to come up short in a campaign for Congress.

Jack Schlossberg, grandson of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy, speaks on stage during the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 20, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Schlossberg ran in a district he grew up in that includes some of the most iconic locations in New York, including Central Park, Times Square and the Empire State Building.

While he has been no stranger to the public spotlight, it was the young Kennedy’s first campaign for public office, and he took at times a controversial approach, turning heads with at times bizarre content for his more than 855,000 TikTok and 883,000 Instagram followers.

On social media, he made a prominent name for himself with a multitude of goofy posts, but he has also turned heads for sparring with critics and trolling, including repeatedly blasting President Donald Trump and his cousin HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr.

When not posting about his skateboarding or ballet classes, he has repeatedly taken aim at RFK Jr. ever since he first ran for president in 2024 and then endorsed Trump. During RFK Jr.’s campaign he posted a series of videos of himself as characters supporting his cousin’s campaign and even accused his cousin of being a “Russian spy.”

Some of his other wilder posts include comparing the attractiveness of Usha Vance to his grandmother and sharing his one-sided love for the second lady and even referring to her as his “wife.”

But at other times, Schlossberg has been more serious, like when he’s ripped into Trump for his paving over the Rose Garden grass at the White House, which was designed by his grandmother and putting the president on blast for adding his name to his grandfather’s memorial, John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

The Yale and Harvard Law School-educated Kennedy scion was able to leverage his family fame and big money into a serious bid with heavyweight endorsements, including one from former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, but he was in a tough race, where outside spending by AI groups also made headlines.

His opponent Bores became a major target of groups funded by the investors behind OpenAI after the New York assemblyman and former colleague of Mayor Mamdani pushed through a high-profile AI regulatory bill through the state assembly last year.

The primary saw more than $26 million in ad spending, according to tracking by AdImpact, making it the second most expensive House primary on record.

In the end, Schlossberg had the least ad support of any of the candidates with just $610,000 compared to the more than $9 million in support of Bores, $8.6 million for Lasher and $2.6 million for Conway.