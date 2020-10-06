Kentucky AG Rips ‘Disgusting’ Megan Thee Stallion Clip, Money-Grabbing Ben Crump
‘BEN CRUMP PLAYBOOK’
In his first major interview since a grand jury declined to lay charges in the Breonna Taylor killing, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron told Fox News’ Fox & Friends on Tuesday that rapper Megan Thee Stallion shared a “disgusting” clip on Saturday Night Live of a local activist calling him “no different than the sellout negroes that sold our people into slavery.” He said Stallion reflected the left’s intolerance. “What you saw there is inconsistent with tolerance,” he said of her appearance on the sho. “In fact, it’s her espousing intolerance.”
He also said national civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Taylor’s family and has called for a new special prosecutor in the case, “misrepresents the facts.” “This is the Ben Crump model. He goes into a city, creates a narrative, cherry picks to prove that narrative, creates chaos in the community, misrepresents the facts, and then he leaves with his money and then asks the community to pick up the pieces. It is terribly irresponsible on his part to push such narratives, such falsehoods.” Taylor’s family is represented by Crump as well as two local Louisville lawyers.