Kentucky Man in Viral Capitol Riot Video Nabbed by FBI
A Kentucky man who appeared in a viral video vowing to “take all of these traitors down” as he took part in last week’s Capitol riot has been arrested by the FBI. The FBI in Louisville announced the arrest of Damon Beckley late Saturday. Beckley has been charged with unlawful entry of a restricted building and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. His first court appearance is set for Jan. 19. After Beckley made waves with his furious comments against Mike Pence and pledges to “start a revolution” from the Capitol Building, he reportedly went into hiding. Local news station WDRB spoke to him days after the violence and reported that he’d stressed that he only went inside the Capitol to check on a friend and hadn’t caused any destruction. He also reportedly deleted his Facebook and removed the SIM card from his phone, believing that would prevent authorities from tracking him down.