Kevin McCarthy’s Chosen Replacement Deemed Eligible to Run After All

California Assemblymember Vince Fong, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s pick to succeed him in Congress, will be eligible to run for the seat after all, a Superior Court Judge ruled on Thursday. The California Secretary of State’s Office had deemed Fong ineligible to run as he had already filed his candidacy for re-election to his Assemblymember seat. The Thursday ruling clears the way for Fong to face off with far-right challenger David Giglio for the House seat vacated by McCarthy.