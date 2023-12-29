CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Kevin McCarthy’s Chosen Replacement Deemed Eligible to Run After All

    OFF TO THE RACES

    Mark Alfred

    Breaking News Intern

    Former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy.

    Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

    California Assemblymember Vince Fong, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s pick to succeed him in Congress, will be eligible to run for the seat after all, a Superior Court Judge ruled on Thursday. The California Secretary of State’s Office had deemed Fong ineligible to run as he had already filed his candidacy for re-election to his Assemblymember seat. The Thursday ruling clears the way for Fong to face off with far-right challenger David Giglio for the House seat vacated by McCarthy.

    Read it at Politico