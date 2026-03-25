Keystone Kash’s Girlfriend Posts Bonkers Claim She’s Target of ‘Foreign’ Op

The girlfriend of FBI Director Kash Patel has claimed she is the target of a foreign influence operation set up to run “coordinated operations” against the Trump administration.

Country singer Alexis Wilkins also lashed out at a string of MAGA figures including right-wing broadcaster Candace Owens, retired general Mike Flynn, and fresh Trump nemesis Joe Kent as part of her wild conspiracy theory.

Wilkins, 27, who has been dating Patel, 45, for three years, claimed in an X thread on Tuesday that she had collated evidence that “a foreign-linked influence network” had been working to undermine the Trump administration for 22 months.

“This is about creating chaos in the Republican Party. It’s about the organized effort to lose Republicans the midterms and subvert President Trump’s agenda,” she wrote.

FBI Director Kash Patel speaks as his girlfriend Alexis Wilkins (C) looks on during his swearing-in ceremony on Feb. 21, 2025, in Washington, DC. Getty Images

“I know it’s real because they ran one against me,” Wilkins claimed, insisting that through a sharp increase in online engagement she realized she was being targeted in “something I knew was far from organic. This level of media is isolating, unwanted and unwarranted.”

Wilkins has previously taken legal action over theories spread online by self-professed “recovering FBI agent” Kyle Seraphin that she is a ‘honeypot’ agent for Mossad, Israel‘s foreign intelligence service, and using her relationship with Patel to influence U.S. national security.

Alexis also claimed the official social media account of RT, the Russian state broadcaster, had repeatedly amplified negative posts about her.

Her epic 13-part thread on X was incredibly detailed, using statistics and graphics generated by the singer herself.

Alexis Wilkins starts her 13 post thread on X. screen grab

“In July 2025, I was falsely labeled a Mossad spy in a coordinated campaign designed to isolate an official of the U.S. Government by using the person publicly nearest to him - me,” the MAGA musician wrote.

Citing unverified online data about what she felt was suspicious timing, including 3 million retweets about the claims, she declared, “That’s not a conversation. That’s a weapon.”

Wilkins then pointed a finger at the nonprofit organization Catholics for Catholics and Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, who works as its senior adviser. The retired U.S. Army general served as national security adviser to Donald Trump during his first term as president.

Wilkins said Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, Trump's former national security adviser, was part of the foreign influence operation. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

Flynn resigned in 2017 after lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia and was granted a presidential pardon. Wilkins claimed Flynn had a “network” and was “the anchor of a digital infrastructure” that had been activated “at every major Republican fracture point.”

“This network does not rebuild between deployments,” she claimed. “It stays ready.”

One MAGA fracture point she cited was Owens claiming Israel was behind the assassination of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk last September, then targeting his widow Erika.

“Many of the same accounts active in the July 2025 honeypot chapter activate immediately,” Wilkins claimed. “A moment of natural Republican unity is converted, within hours, into one of the most sustained fracture points of the year.”

Country artist Alexis Wilkins sings the National Anthem at the 2026 International Christian Media Convention February 19, 2026. Seth Herald/REUTERS

Wilkins then brings her theories up to date by referencing Joe Kent, who resigned as director of the National Counterterrorism Center on March 17.

Kent said he could not continue his job “in good conscience” due to the president’s unauthorized war in Iran. He said that Iran “posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”

Wilkins wrote that on the day Kent resigned, “Catholics for Catholics — a Flynn associated organization — announces Kent at their Washington gala. Within 24 hours: Tucker Carlson interview. Within 72 hours: Kent on stage with Flynn and Candace Owens at the Waldorf Astoria."

The country singer said the goal of the foreign operation was to “make the fractures feel permanent.” That includes making U.S. soldiers feel that Trump’s war in Iran “isn’t worth fighting,” and that the government and its officials “look unstable.”

Alexis Wilkins at a gala dinner with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife, Cheryl Hines. David Crotty/Getty Images

She concluded she was fighting for Trump’s agenda and that “MAGA doesn’t have an approval problem. It has an infiltration problem... and it was never about me.”

In a further post, she went on, “I am not saying anything, I ran data - I am asking you to draw your own conclusions.”

Wilkins’ targets were quick to react to her unhinged thread. Candace Owens used a slur against the singer, claiming she had spent a long amount of time to “produce something that is this completely and utterly false.”

Owens added, “I would say ‘stick to country music’ but you kinda suck at that too.”

A later post by Owens called Wilkins’ thread “objectively hilarious.”

Candace Owens claps back at Alexis Wilkins. screen grab

Noting that Wilkins “does not understand why some people think she’s a Mossad honey pot”, Owens said the singer has “spent months piecing together a theory that Vladimir Putin’s philosopher Alexander Dugin is running an operation to bring down down Trump, through General Michael Flynn, Joe Kent and the Catholic Church (nevermind the schism) further aided by people who are asking questions about Charlie Kirk’s assasination.”

Noting Wilkins’ link to Patel, she said, “This is more evidence we need to just shutter the FBI. This is just too completely unserious and embarrassing on the world stage.”

Mike Flynn posts about Alexis Wilkins' thread. screen grab

Flynn posted a meme of cats reading the internet with the caption “Me and my so called ‘flynn network’ hard at work... don’t lose your sense of humor folks, stuff getting deep.”

The Catholics for Catholics X account called out the “long unprovoked attack” on themselves and Flynn, Owens, and Kent. They said their goal was not to win a political argument “but to win souls for Jesus Christ.”

Catholics for Catholics react to Alexis Wilkins' post. screen grab

The account added, “I thought the FBI (and girlfriends of the Bureau) attacking Catholics was finished with the Biden Administration. Why is this still happening?”