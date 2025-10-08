Keystone Kash Tries Out New Costume in Chicago Photo Op

FBI Director Kash Patel arrived at the bureau’s Chicago field office Tuesday wearing a SWAT patch and hat ahead of the expected deployment of National Guard troops.

Patel was the latest Trump administration official to visit the midwest city that the president claims is in need of military deployment, but which local officials say is an illegal abuse of power.

Patel, in a post on X, claimed that Trump “is letting good cops be cops.”

President Trump is letting good cops be cops - Deputy AG Todd Blanche and I are here on the front lines in Chicago showing them support. Thanks to these men and women for serving the mission and saving American lives no matter what pro crime politicians may say. Thanks… pic.twitter.com/SFm2Ct76r6 — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) October 7, 2025

“Deputy AG Todd Blanche and I are here on the front lines in Chicago showing them support. Thanks to these men and women for serving the mission and saving American lives no matter what pro crime politicians may say,” he added. “Thanks @DAGToddBlanche for being a tremendous partner in making America safe again.”

In photos Patel shared of his meeting, he is wearing the Chicago FBI SWAT team badge.

Patel follows Trump administration officials, including Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who also like to dress up for the cameras.

About 300 Illinois National Guard troops are preparing to deploy to Chicago, in addition to 200 troops that are being brought in from Texas, a U.S. military official told The New York Times. The official added that troops would be tasked with aiding federal immigration agents and would not take on law enforcement duties.

The troop movements came even after Illinois Gov. JB Pritzer sued the Trump administration on Monday, claiming the federalization of Illinois National Guard troops was “illegal, dangerous and unconstitutional.”

Ahead of any deployments, Chicago also saw an appearance from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem last weekend. After being met by anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement protesters, Noem complained to Fox News that troops were having trouble finding places to take their lunch breaks and restrooms to use.

Noem’s visit Tuesday to Portland, Orgeon—where Trump has tried to deploy troops but was rejected by a federal judge—was met with resistance as well.

Members of the Texas National Guard assembled in Elwood, Illinois, at the Army Reserve Training Center on Tuesday. Chicago Tribune/TNS

One protester near the city’s ICE facility happened to be dressed like a chicken. When asked by right-wing influencer—and serial plagiarist—Benny Johnson if she had a message for the person, Noem replied: “Goodness sakes. You can do better.”

The protesters, she claimed, were “uneducated and ill-informed.”

Elsewhere in the country, National Guard troops that Trump has deployed remain.