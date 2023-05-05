Jennifer Coolidge-Hosted SNL Finale Canceled Due to Writer’s Strike
IF IT IS TO BE SAID
Saturday Night Live, like much of the rest of the late-night television landscape, is on an indefinite hiatus in the midst of the Writers Guild of America strike. Had the strike not been called on, the NBC series’ 48th season would have been closed out by a pair of HBO heavyweights: Kieran Culkin and Jennifer Coolidge. Succession’s Culkin was booked to return as a host for the second time on May 13, along with British musical guest Labrinth, known for scoring the first season of Euphoria. A week later, The White Lotus’ Coolidge would have made her long-overdue hosting debut, teaming up with Foo Fighters in their first appearance on the show since drummer Taylor Hawkins’s March 2022 death. Deadline reported Thursday that SNL staffers are being paid through the end of the original schedule for the season.