Kim Jong Nam Killed By Chemical Agent

Malaysian police contend that Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was killed with a chemical substance called "VX nerve agent." Their initial finding is based on an analysis of facial and eye swabs of Jong Nam. The substance is deemed a weapon of mass destruction by the United Nations. Jong Nam died from a seizure on his way to the hospital nearly two weeks ago after complaining that a woman sprayed him with chemicals in the Kuala Lumpur airport. Malaysian police say the airport will now be decontaminated.