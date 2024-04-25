Kim Kardashian Headed to White House for Event With Kamala Harris: Report
KLEMENCY
Kim Kardashian is expected to attend a criminal justice reform roundtable at the White House on Thursday, Axios reported. The billionaire multi-hyphenate (lawyer is buried in there somewhere) will join Vice President Kamala Harris and four people who received clemency earlier this week. On Wednesday, President Biden pardoned 11 people and commuted the sentences of five others who were convicted of nonviolent drug offenses. Kardashian has been an outspoken advocate for criminal justice reform and has praised champion former President Donald Trump’s work on the issue. In 2018, Kardashian was a central force in pursuing clemency for Alice Johnson, whom Trump touted as proof of his commitment to prison reform, before Johnson ultimately refused to endorse him. The former president and Kardashian’s relationship has also since deteriorated, and Trump reportedly hung up on Kardashian when she tried to call him for help with a clemency case. Her crime? Trump said she voted for Biden, and that’s one crime he just won’t forgive.