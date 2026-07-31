Kimberly Guilfoyle Commits Unholy Faux Pas on Monastery Visit

President Donald Trump’s top lackey in Greece posed in a low-cut top on a visit to an Orthodox monastery in a breach of the modesty norms nuns and monks would typically expect from visitors.

Former attorney and Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle was shipped out to the Mediterranean country last year after a brief engagement to Donald Trump Jr. where she has since performed tasks such as opening a new McDonald’s, calling it a delivery system for “American culture.”

On Thursday, America’s embassy in Athens revealed she headed out for another visit, this time to Ormylia Monastery in Halkidiki, a region in the north of the country famed for its olives and trio of jagged peninsulas striking out into the Aegean Sea.

U.S. Embassy Athens/Instagram

Ambassadors visiting sites of cultural significance in their host nations is nothing new, although it would typically be assumed they would observe the local norms and customs while doing. Guilfoyle, meanwhile, opted for a slim-fitting turquoise knee-length dress with a low-slung neck.

The 57-year-old then posed for a picture with a group of monks and nuns who had their entire bodies covered, except for their faces and hands.

“Ambassador @kimberlyguilfoyle recently visited the Ormylia Monastery in Halkidiki where she met with dedicated volunteers, including Abbot Elisaios, Dr. Doumas, Brother Charlie, and the remarkable Reverend Mother Nikodimi and her sisters,” the embassy’s post said.

“I was deeply moved to visit the Ormylia Foundation and Monastery this week,” Guilfoyle said, according to the Greek City Times. “I met with their dedicated volunteers, including Abbot Elisaios, Dr. Doumas, Brother Charlie, and the remarkable Reverend Mother Nikodimi and her sisters. Their work healing bodies through the Medical Center’s life-saving screenings and nurturing souls through faith is a beautiful example of compassion in action. I am grateful for the partnership between the United States and this extraordinary community.”

She was engaged to Don Jr. KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS

Past visitors have stressed there is a strict dress code.

“Yes, there IS a dress code,” one visitor wrote in 2018. “Men, long trousers, long-sleeved shirts, shoes, not sandals. Women, longish skirts and sleeved shirts. They’ll lend women a colorful long wrap if you came in trousers.”

“Strict dress code, no trousers for women and no bare shoulders,” another wrote the year before.

Orthodox monasteries often observe rules about attire. While there will be variations around the world, one in Arizona, St. Anthony’s says, “Women are kindly asked to wear long-sleeved, loose-fitting shirts that fully cover the chest up to the neck; long skirts (or dresses) without deep slits; scarves that cover the head and wrap under the chin and around the neck, so that the neck is also covered. Please refrain from wearing lipstick when venerating icons and receiving Holy Communion. Please remove any visible face or body piercing jewelry.”

Kimberly Guilfoyle/Instagram

It’s not the first time California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s ex-wife has caught the eye with her sartorial choices in the home of Aristotle.

In June she met with His Beatitude Theophilos III, Patriarch of the Holy City of Jerusalem, in Athens.

“His Beatitude’s gracious awarding of President Donald J. Trump as Great Bearer of the Cross of the Order of Cross-Bearers of the Holy Sepulchre underlines the deep bonds of faith between the United States and Greek Orthodox Church,” she wrote on social media afterward. “The United States is committed to protecting religious freedom worldwide.”

Gavin Newsom and Guilfoyle were once married, and she was the first lady of San Francisco when he was its mayor. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

“Deeply blessed as deep as the plunging neckline. Do better,” one person commented on the Instagram post.

“Beautiful ❤️ but maybe put the girls away for something like this 😂” said another.

Following her McDonald’s stunt, Guifoyle struck a similarly grand tone.

“American businesses investing here create jobs and bring American culture—and delicious food—to the Greek people,” she wrote on social media. She also called it “the most technologically advanced McDonald’s in all of Europe.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the Ormylia Monastery and the U.S. embassy in Athens for comment.