King Charles III Makes Major Cancer Update in National Address

King Charles has announced the “good news” that his cancer treatment regimen is to be reduced in 2026 during a historic TV address, which also stressed the importance of early diagnosis.

In the statement, the King said his treatment schedule, which has been weekly, can be reduced in the new year “thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to doctors’ orders.”

King Charles III attends an Advent Service, at Westminster Abbey on December 10, 2025 in London. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The king has described the “milestone” as a “personal blessing” in a televised message for the U.K. charity Stand Up to Cancer. He called for more cancer screenings, saying that “early diagnosis quite simply saves lives.”

The announcement marks the first unambiguous sign from the British monarch that he believes he has many years left to live—and rule. Charles is understood to have been having weekly radiotherapy treatments since the cancer was discovered after he underwent a medical procedure for benign prostate enlargement in late January 2024.

Charles had announced he was undergoing this prostate procedure beforehand; sources have since told The Royalist that some of his advisors subsequently came to regret that he did so, as he was then effectively forced into announcing cancer had been found. The palace has not specified the type of cancer, but said it was not prostate cancer.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend a ceremonial welcome at Windsor Castle during day one of a state visit by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on December 3, 2025. Pool/Getty Images

On February 10, 2024, Charles issued his first public statement thanking well-wishers for their support after the announcement of his cancer diagnosis. In the following weeks, he attended church with Queen Camilla and held his first in-person audience with then-U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as part of a drive to emphasize he intended to “keep calm and carry on.”

On March 27, 2025, Charles was briefly hospitalized due to temporary side effects from his ongoing cancer treatment, with a short observational stay before returning to Clarence House. He appeared in public again the next day and his aides insisted it was only a minor blip.

He has continued his treatment while maintaining many of his official responsibilities, and will almost certainly plan to do so moving forward.