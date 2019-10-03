CHEAT SHEET
Kiss Will Perform an Underwater Concert for Sharks and a Few Brave Fans in Australia
Next month, the rock band Kiss will take its talent to new depths with a special underwater concert for great white sharks and eight lucky (or brave) fans who will watch from a submarine. The wacky musical event will take place on Nov. 18 off the southern coast of Australia as part of a promotion by Airbnb. Kiss and the fans will take two separate boats to the location, which is known for shark activity, where Kiss will stay above board and perform at least four songs while fans are lowered beneath the surface in a small submarine. The fans will view the underwater action and listen to the live music via underwater speakers.
“I was a little taken aback by it, but they explained that sharks are attracted to low frequencies and so they’re attracted to rock ‘n’ roll,” the band’s guitarist, Paul Stanley, told the Associated Press. “Since we’re going to be in Australia, it gives a whole new meaning to doing a concert down under.” He added, “I’m not sure how much of us the sharks can take. I’m hoping they know ‘Rock and Roll All Nite.’”
Tickets cost $50 and will be issued on a first-come, first-serve basis.