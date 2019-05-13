Kodak Black Charged With Making False Statements to Buy Firearm

South Florida rapper Kodak Black was charged with making false statements while attempting to purchase a firearm during his first court appearance in Miami on Monday. The 21-year-old, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was arrested Saturday before his set at Rolling Loud, a Miami hip-hop festival. His attorney, David Cohen, said in court that Black mistakenly failed to indicate in his firearm application that he is currently under indictment before purchasing a gun from a licensed dealer. Black was arrested last month on drug and weapons charges after allegedly trying to cross the U.S.-Canada border with several guns and marijuana while on his way to a performance in Boston. He is also facing sexual-assault charges in South Carolina. The rapper is expected back in court Wednesday.