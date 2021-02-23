Kristi Noem Calls on Attorney General Charged in Car Death to Resign
TIME TO GO?
Days after South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was charged with three misdemeanors for running over and killing a man on a highway, Gov. Kristi Noem is calling on him to resign. Noem is also expected to release more details about the probe into Joe Boever’s death five months ago. Ravnsborg is charged with using a mobile electronic device while driving, failing to drive in a traffic lane and moving from a lane unsafely, and careless driving. The prosecutor overseeing the case said state law did not allow for him to be charged with any felonies. Ravnsborg was driving home from a Republican dinner when he struck Boever, whose truck was disabled on the shoulder. He claims he thought he hit a deer but discovered the victim’s body while driving on the highway the next day.