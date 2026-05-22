NASCAR Legend’s Final Moments Revealed Before Shock Death

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch became unresponsive while testing in a racing simulator the day before his death.

The 41-year-old champion died on Thursday after being hospitalized with what his family described as a “severe illness.”

People familiar with the situation said the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion became unresponsive while testing in a Chevrolet racing simulator in Concord, North Carolina, ahead of his scheduled appearance at the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, according to the Associated Press.

Kyle Busch died at the age of 41. Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

So far, no official cause of death has been released, but the driver’s health issues have been noted previously.

During a race at Watkins Glen International on May 10, Busch requested a doctor give him a “shot” after completing his circuit, with TV broadcasters noting he had been suffering from a “sinus cold worsened by the intense G-forces and elevation changes at the New York road course.”

A week before his death, Busch gave an interview moments after winning the Ecosave 200 in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Denver Motor Speedway in which he said: “You never know when the last one is.”

On May 16, he told The Athletic that he had had a “substantial” cough the previous week, that you could “still hear it,” and that he was still “not great.”

His last race took place on May 17 at the NASCAR All-Star Race at Dover International Speedway.

“We are saddened and heartbroken to share the news of the passing of Kyle Busch, a two-time Cup champion and one of our sport’s greatest and fiercest drivers,” NASCAR, Busch’s race team, and his family announced in a joint statement on Thursday.

NASCAR drivers paid tribute to their colleague. @NASCAR/ X

Busch, who began racing professionally in 2003, won 234 NASCAR national series races and is survived by his wife, Samantha, 11-year-old son, Brexton, and four-year-old daughter, Lennix.

The NASCAR community has been paying tribute to the champion in a series of online messages of support.

“Absolutely cannot comprehend this news,” NASCAR veteran Denny Hamlin posted on X, “We just need to think of his family during this time. We love you KB.”

Busch leaves behind his wife, Samantha, and their two children. Chris Graythen / Getty Images

“There has never been and never will be another racer like Kyle Busch,” wrote professional car racing driver Ryan Blaney, calling his friend “the most talented, relentless and smartest person to have sat behind the wheel.”

Busch’s last post on X was a birthday message to his son.

“Your mom & I are so proud of who you’re turning out to be! You’re the best kid on & off the track, you amaze us every day. Keep doing what you’re doing and there is no limit to what you’ll accomplish! Love you buddy!” Busch wrote.