NASCAR Legend, 41, Dies After ‘Severe Illness’

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has died at age 41 following a severe illness. “We are saddened and heartbroken to share the news of the passing of Kyle Busch, a two-time Cup champion and one of our sport’s greatest and fiercest drivers,” NASCAR, Busch’s race team, and his family announced in a joint statement on Thursday. Earlier in the day, a post on Busch’s X account said he was being treated for a “severe illness” and would have to miss this weekend’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina. Busch seemed to be ill during a race two weeks ago, The Athletic reported, and last week told the outlet that he was “still not great,” citing a cough. In the joint statement, Busch was described as “a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation.” The decorated driver “was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled, and he cared deeply about the sport and fans.” Busch, who began racing professionally in 2003, won 234 NASCAR national series races—the most all-time. He is survived by wife Samantha, 11-year-old son Brexton, and 4-year-old daughter Lennix.

Statement from NASCAR, Richard Childress Racing, and Busch's family X/NASCAR

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