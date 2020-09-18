Gun-Rights Group Raises $50K to Help Out Teen Kenosha Shooting Suspect Kyle Rittenhouse
HELPING HAND
The case of Kyle Rittenhouse—the 17-year-old accused of shooting three men, two fatally, during anti-racism protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last month—has become a cause célèbre of the right since the night of his alleged crimes. Now, a week after receiving support Donald Trump Jr., who was widely ridiculed for saying “we all do stupid things at 17,” Rittenhouse has been handed $50,000 from a Colorado-based conservative guns-rights group. The National Foundation for Gun Rights announced Thursday it sent $50,000 to Rittenhouse for “defending himself and business owners” from protesters. The teen’s mother thanked the group for the cash. Rittenhouse is facing six charges, including one count of first-degree intentional homicide, and would face life in prison if convicted.