Kyle Rittenhouse’s Defense Team Fighting His Extradition to Wisconsin on Kenosha Homicide Charges
EVERY INCH
Kyle Rittenhouse’s lawyer said in a Friday hearing that they plan to dispute his extradition to Wisconsin, NBC Chicago reports. The Illinois 17-year-old is facing homicide charges from the shootings last month that killed two men and wounded another at Kenosha protests in support of Jacob Blake. His lawyer John Pierce said his defense team will challenge the extradition “by writ of habeas corpus” and that he had not received or reviewed the extradition papers from Illinois or Wisconsin and needed more time; the judge granted 14 days until the next hearing. Lake County State Attorney Mike Nerheim said Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the extradition warrant and it was reviewed Friday morning. Nerheim told reporters after the hearing that in 20 years, he hasn’t seen anyone challenge such common extradition requests. The shooting took place on Aug. 25, just days after a Kenosha police officer shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back during an investigation.