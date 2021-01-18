Kyrie Irving Bought George Floyd’s Family a House, Stephen Jackson Says
BLACK LIVES MATTER
NBA star Stephen Jackson was good friends with George Floyd, whose death last summer at the hands of police sparked a nationwide resurgence of Black Lives Matter protests. Jackson called Floyd his “twin,” and since Floyd’s death has not only worked tirelessly as an activist, but also made sure to support his family. According to Jackson, numerous celebrities have also offered their support to the family—including Kyrie Irving, who Jackson says bought them a house.
Speaking on The Rematch with Etan Thomas, Jackson said, “I’m just continuing to do what I said I was going to do; I said I was going to be my brother’s keeper and take care of his (Floyd’s) daughter, make sure that her next days are her best days... Kyrie Irving bought them a house. Lil Wayne’s manager bought them a Mercedes Benz. Barbra Streisand gave them stock in Disney.”
“So I think God has definitely blessed her, and right now she’s doing the best she’s ever done,” Jackson continued. “She’s happy. We’re just waiting for all this trial stuff to get out [of] the way, where she don’t have to keep reliving the situation and she can go about living her life and being happy.”