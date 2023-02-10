Sinema’s Office Says Santos Totally Made Up Her Friendly ‘Hang in There’ Comment
BACK AT IT AGAIN
It seems Rep. George Santos (R-NY) actually cannot stop lying, with his latest alleged fabrication being a claim that Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) told him to words to the effect of “hang in there, buddy” following a smackdown by Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) at Biden’s State of the Union address. Sinema’s spokesperson, Hannah Hurley, told NBC News that Santos’ claim that the pair had any sort of interaction on Tuesday night was “a lie,” and Sinema didn’t even know about Romney’s roasting until Romney told her about it later. In an interview on Newsmax on Thursday, Santos claimed Sinema had been “very polite, very kind hearted.” “She’s a good person, unlike Mr. Romney, who thinks he’s above it all. And his whole mighty white horse trying to talk to us down on morality,” he said.