CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
BETRAYING THE BADGE
L.A. County Detective Pleads Guilty to Unlawful Sex With Teen Victim
Read it at Ventura County Star
A Los Angeles sex crimes detective who was accused of befriending a 15-year-old victim and then sexually assaulting her in 2017 pleaded guilty this week. Neil Kimball, 46, faces up to three years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender, The Ventura County Star reported. The L.A. County Sheriff’s detective was initially charged with forcible rape but pleaded guilty to a lewd act on a child and unlawful sexual intercourse. “Based on our investigation, we believe the charges he pled guilty to best fit the crimes he committed,” L.A. County Senior Deputy District Attorney Patrice Koenig said. Kimball’s attorney has not commented.