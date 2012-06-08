L.A. Murder Tied to Magnotta?

CHEAT SHEET
Porn star and accused killer Luka Rocco Magnotta may have left a trail of violence. A Los Angeles Police Department spokesman said Friday that detectives were looking to “see if there is a connection” between Magnotta and an unsolved January slaying in which the victim’s dismembered hands and head were found near the Hollywood sign. “Our detectives are contacting their counterparts in Canada and to see if suspect was in Hollywood at the time,” LAPD spokesman Lyle Knight told reporters. Magnotta, suspected of killing a student in Canada, made Facebook posts that seem to show that he was in the Los Angeles area “doing massages” around the time that the killing occurred.