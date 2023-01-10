5 Cops Fired, 3 Suspended After Sex Misconduct Probe
‘UNACCEPTABLE’
Five officers with the La Vergne Police Department in Tennessee have been fired in the wake of an internal investigation into sexual misconduct in the force that uncovered a slew of wrongdoing, including swapping nudes and having sex while on shift. Three other officers in the department were suspended after the conclusion of the investigation, with La Vergne Mayor Jason Cole describing the allegations as “unacceptable.” Maegan Hall, Juan Lugo-Perez, Henry Ty McGowan, Lewis Powell, and Det. Seneca Shields were all terminated while Larry Holladay, Patrick Magliocco, and Gavin Schoeberl were suspended. Allegations made in the internal investigation included that Hall “engaged in a sexual relationship” with six of the others that wasn’t reported to leadership. Hall was also accused of swapping graphic photos with McGowan, Holladay, Magliocco, Shields, and Shoeberl, while Magliocco and Powell allegedly had relations with Hall “while on duty and inside city owned property.”