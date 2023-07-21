Lakers Sharpshooter Denies ‘Bullshit’ Taylor Swift Dating Rumor
‘NEVER MET HER’
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves is calling BS on an off-court, social media-based rumor claiming dated Taylor Swift. In June, the Twitter account @RefrigeratorLAL alleged that the pop star was spotted at an Arkansas bar with Reaves following her breakup with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy. But on the All the Smoke podcast, the Lakers sharpshooter completely shut down the rumor. “I have never met her, never talked to her,” he revealed while laughing. “All bullshit, I ain’t never talked to her.” Reaves then brushed off a question from the host about whether he was interested in Swift, responding, “I’m gonna stay out of the media.” When the initial rumor went around, Reaves’ brother, Spencer Reaves, retweeted @RefrigeratorLAL’s post with a series of laughing-crying emojis.