Lara Trump Gushes Over Dem Senator Who ‘Reminds’ Her of Trump

Lara Trump lauded Democrat Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania with high praise, saying he reminds her of President “Donald J. Trump” in a Tuesday Fox News appearance.

Speaking to Martha MacCallum on The Story with Martha MacCallum, the president’s daughter-in-law, 43, said, “It’s so refreshing, Martha, to see there is someone like John Fetterman out there, a politician that does the right thing regardless of the pressure that he feels from his own party... He reminds me of someone else I know, his name is Donald J. Trump. This is what people love.”

Fetterman has been criticized for breaking with his party on a host of issues, angering Dems but delighting Republicans. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

Lara Trump was praising Fetterman for being a Democrat senator that sided with Republicans throughout the filibuster showdown. Fetterman, who isn’t up for re-election until 2028, was one of eight senators who broke with the Democrats’ caucus in Monday’s vote to end the filibuster and pass the Republicans’ spending bill. He and Senator Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada were the two Democrats who had voted with Republicans from the start of the shutdown fight.

“I would say John Fetterman has a lot more in common with Donald Trump right now than he does with most in his own party,” added Lara Trump. “What I would advise the Democrats... if you want to win anyone back into your party that has left, you ought to start acting more like John Fetterman.”

Fetterman has denied his intentions to flip parties after siding with Republicans on several key issues. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Since he was elected in 2022 as an apparent progressive lefty, the 56-year-old Pennsylvanian has swung dramatically to the right on key issues.

He has been a staunch supporter of Israel, supported a strong border, and chastised Democrats for using strong rhetoric against Republicans following the Charlie Kirk assassination.

His stances have angered Democrats and made him more attractive to Republicans, fueling speculation that Fetterman could switch parties before he’s up for re-election. In September, Fetterman was asked on Fox News if he would defect to the GOP, but he denied he would do so.

The senator's mental fitness has been questioned after he suffered a stroke on the 2022 campaign trail. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Democrats are rumored to be prepping a primary challenge for Fetterman for 2028. House Representatives Brendan Boyle and Chris Deluzio, along with former Congressman Conor Lamb, are thought to be the top contenders for Fetterman’s spot.

Like President Trump, Fetterman’s time in office has been plagued by health concerns. Fetterman had a stroke on the campaign trail in 2022 and recovered in time to take office, but his reportedly erratic behavior since has led to rumors that Democrats are worried about his fitness for office. Fetterman waved away an explosive New York Magazine report about his health as a “hit piece.”