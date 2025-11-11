Politics

Lara Trump Gushes Over Dem Senator Who ‘Reminds’ Her of Trump

CAN'T FIND A FETTER MAN

“This is what people love,” the president’s daughter-in-law claimed.

Adam Downer
Adam Downer 

Breaking News Reporter

Lara Trump lauded Democrat Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania with high praise, saying he reminds her of President “Donald J. Trump” in a Tuesday Fox News appearance.

Speaking to Martha MacCallum on The Story with Martha MacCallum, the president’s daughter-in-law, 43, said, “It’s so refreshing, Martha, to see there is someone like John Fetterman out there, a politician that does the right thing regardless of the pressure that he feels from his own party... He reminds me of someone else I know, his name is Donald J. Trump. This is what people love.”

Fetterman has also been criticized for breaking with his party on a host of issues of late.
Fetterman has been criticized for breaking with his party on a host of issues, angering Dems but delighting Republicans. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

Lara Trump was praising Fetterman for being a Democrat senator that sided with Republicans throughout the filibuster showdown. Fetterman, who isn’t up for re-election until 2028, was one of eight senators who broke with the Democrats’ caucus in Monday’s vote to end the filibuster and pass the Republicans’ spending bill. He and Senator Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada were the two Democrats who had voted with Republicans from the start of the shutdown fight.

“I would say John Fetterman has a lot more in common with Donald Trump right now than he does with most in his own party,” added Lara Trump. “What I would advise the Democrats... if you want to win anyone back into your party that has left, you ought to start acting more like John Fetterman.”

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 12: U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) speaks to reporters in the Senate Subway during a series of confirmation votes for U.S. President Donald Trump's cabinet nominees at the U.S. Capitol Building on February 12, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Senate voted to confirm Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence and completed a procedural vote for the confirmation of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Fetterman has denied his intentions to flip parties after siding with Republicans on several key issues. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Since he was elected in 2022 as an apparent progressive lefty, the 56-year-old Pennsylvanian has swung dramatically to the right on key issues.

He has been a staunch supporter of Israel, supported a strong border, and chastised Democrats for using strong rhetoric against Republicans following the Charlie Kirk assassination.

His stances have angered Democrats and made him more attractive to Republicans, fueling speculation that Fetterman could switch parties before he’s up for re-election. In September, Fetterman was asked on Fox News if he would defect to the GOP, but he denied he would do so.

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) (L), one of eight Democrats to say he will vote with Republicans to open the government, speaks to reporters outside the Senate Chamber during votes on November 10, 2025 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
The senator's mental fitness has been questioned after he suffered a stroke on the 2022 campaign trail. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Democrats are rumored to be prepping a primary challenge for Fetterman for 2028. House Representatives Brendan Boyle and Chris Deluzio, along with former Congressman Conor Lamb, are thought to be the top contenders for Fetterman’s spot.

Like President Trump, Fetterman’s time in office has been plagued by health concerns. Fetterman had a stroke on the campaign trail in 2022 and recovered in time to take office, but his reportedly erratic behavior since has led to rumors that Democrats are worried about his fitness for office. Fetterman waved away an explosive New York Magazine report about his health as a “hit piece.”

Representatives for Fetterman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Adam Downer

Adam Downer

Breaking News Reporter

adam.downer@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now