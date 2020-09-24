Larynzo Johnson Arrested in Shooting of Two Louisville Cops Amid Protests
The Louisville Metro Police Department has arrested the man they believe is responsible for shooting two cops last night amid protests over the grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case. Larynzo Johnson, 26, was arrested at 8:40 p.m., minutes after allegedly shooting and injuring two LMPD officers as protests happened across the city. According to his arrest citation, he will face charges including first-degree assault of a police officer and 14 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, all involving police officers. The arrest citation alleges Johnson showed “extreme indifference to the value of human life” when he put officers dispersing a large crowd in danger of serious harm.
Major Aubrey Gregory, the commander of the special ops division who was leading police efforts on the ground on Wednesday night, was shot in the hip and discharged from hospital on Thursday, the interim police chief said. A rookie officer, Robinson Desroches, underwent surgery after being shot in the abdomen and was in stable condition Thursday.