Lauren Boebert Accused of ‘Seducing’ Married Man With ‘Money and Gifts’
‘RUINED MY LIFE’
The wife of a chef at Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Shooters Grill, a now-defunct gun-themed restaurant she once owned, told The Daily Mail the congresswoman “literally seduced my husband with money and gifts” and “ruined my life.” Jennifer Martinez claimed Boebert “became enmeshed” in the couple’s lives after her estranged husband Matt Archambault started working at the Colorado restaurant. The two began spending a lot of time together, and Boebert would offer the married man lavish gifts, such as a $700 golf bag and cruise and plane tickets, Martinez alleged. “It was like he pitted her against me. She started inviting him up to her house to cook for her. It was just so inappropriate,” the wife said. The feud between Martinez and Boebert escalated into dueling threats of restraining orders—which Boebert ultimately followed through with, according to police documents. Months before Boebert ran for Congress, Martinez got so fed up that she reportedly defaced the lawmaker’s drivers license with slurs such as “demonic whore/fake.” Martinez was later arrested for harassing Boebert and separated from Archambault while the chef was still working at Shooters. The once-married man denies any sexual relationship with Boebert and said they were “good friends.”