Lauren Boebert’s Son Facing New Child Abuse Charge

MAGA Rep. Lauren Boebert’s son has been hit with a child abuse charge for the second time after an incident involving his 2-year-old son.

Tyler Boebert, 20, the eldest of the Colorado lawmaker’s four sons, was watching the toddler on Sunday when he wandered out of the congresswoman’s home in Windsor, Colorado. It follows a similar incident last July.

Lauren Boebert and her son, Tyler. X/LaurenBoebert

He was cited on a “misdemeanor charge of child abuse without injury,” news outlet 9NEWS reported Tuesday, citing the Windsor Police Department.

There’s “no excuse” for what happened, the MAGA lawmaker, 39, told 9NEWS when asked about the incident involving her grandson, adding that she’s “very frustrated this happened.”

“A kind woman quickly and safely secured him, and authorities were called as a precaution,” Boebert said.

According to the news outlet, Boebert’s Windsor home is near a lake.

The congresswoman has four sons with her ex-husband Jayson Boebert. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Authorities have not released further details of the incident. The Daily Beast has contacted Boebert’s office and the Windsor Police Department for comment.

The 20-year-old Tyler Boebert is set to face trial in April, according to 9NEWS.

Last summer, Boebert’s son was also hit with a citation for “criminal negligence where no death or injury occurred” after what the congresswoman described as “a miscommunication on monitoring my young grandson that recently led to him getting out of our house.”

The congresswoman at the time said it was a “one-time incident that we have addressed as a family.”

Tyler Boebert received a citation July 11, 2024, for “criminal negligence where no death or injury occurred." Rifle Police Department

Tyler has had previous run-ins with the law. In February 2024, he was slapped with multiple felony charges relating to a string of car break-ins and credit card thefts.

“I love my son Tyler, who has been through some very difficult, public challenges for a young man and the subject of attention that he didn’t ask for,” the congresswoman said in a statement to The Denver Post at the time.

“It breaks my heart to see my child struggling and, in this situation, especially when he has been provided multiple opportunities to get his life on track.”

Boebert, who was first elected to the House of Representatives six years ago, has three other sons with her ex-husband Jayson Boebert: Brody, Kaydon, and Roman. Boebert announced in May 2023 that they had separated due to “irreconcilable differences.”