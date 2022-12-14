Lawyers Push GOP to Scrub ‘Sexualized’ Images of Ex-Washington Cheerleaders
‘UNNECESSARY PAIN’
Lisa Banks and Debra Katz, attorneys for Ex-Washington Commanders employees, called for Republicans on the House Oversight Committee to get rid of “sexualized and salacious” images of their clients included in a memo about the panel’s probe of the NFL team, according to Politico. The photos—sent by ex-team President Bruce Allen—include images of former cheerleaders’ genital areas and breasts and buttocks, Politico reported. The Republican memo that references them left the lawyer’s clients “humiliated and incensed” and caused “additional and unnecessary pain.” “Rather than show consideration to the many women who came forward to the Committee to share their experiences of objectification and sexual exploitation while employed by the team,” the attorneys said in the letter, “Republican members of the Committee chose to subject them to more of the same.”