CHEAT SHEET
IT’S BEAN FUN
L.L.Bean Is Taking 20% Off Clothing and Footwear, Including Bean Boots
Do you feel that? The crispness of the fall air. The bite of a breeze that’s just a bit colder than you were expecting. Fall is in full swing and L.L.Bean wants to make sure you’re looking good while you’re bundled up. Right now, you can score 20% off clothing, outerwear, and footwear with the code BEAN20 and the first place you should head to is the boot section. Winter footwear that rivals the classic Bean Boot is few and far between. These iconic boots come in a bunch of different style and size options, from flannel-lined or shearling-lined, to color-blocked or Chelsea-boot-inspired. They’re all 20% off. You can even get some of the best-selling flannel at a discount right now. The best-selling Scotch Plaid Flannel Shirt is on sale for $40 and comes in eight different plaid options, which means you can get one of each, wear one every day of the week in fall, and still have an extra just in case. This is the sale you’ll want to take advantage of before it’s too late and you’re caught out in the cold. | Shop at L.L.Bean >
