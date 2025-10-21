Loomer Reveals Rare Break From Trump While Not Ruling Out White House Bid

MAGA hardliner Laura Loomer has revealed that she and President Donald Trump do not see eye to eye on all issues—and that she may one day run for president herself.

Loomer, 32, told The Spectator that she is “disappointed” the Trump administration is “playing footsy with Muslims right now,” which she alleges is a slippery slope that will lead to America becoming a Muslim majority country.

“We’re going to wake up one day and Muhammad is going to replace John as the most popular male baby name here in the United States, the same way that it has in the U.K., and France, and Germany,” she continued. Muhammad is the most popular boy name in England, but it is not in Germany and France.

Laura Loomer led a protest outside the federal courthouse in Miami, where President Donald Trump was arraigned in 2023 prior to his criminal charges being dropped. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Loomer is a self-described “proud Islamophobe,” with her past remarks—like stating that Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar is a supporter of Sharia Law and that Islam is a “cancer”—earning her bans from social media platforms like Twitter in 2018.

Loomer has spoken out against Trump’s cozy relationship with Qatar, which gifted him a jet to serve as a temporary Air Force One this year. Qatar was then granted permission this month for its air force to train on U.S. soil—evoking an all-caps tirade from Loomer on X, where her profile was reinstated by Elon Musk in 2022.

Loomer said she believes Trump has softened his stance on Muslims in MAGA 2.0.

“If you look at the Trump that ran for president in 2015 and 2016, he literally said Islam hates us and we have a Muslim problem in our country,” she told The Spectator. “There should be a complete Islamic travel ban. I have a lot of questions about this. I’m a bit disappointed. I don’t know what the reason is. Maybe he’s trying to normalize relations with Qatar. But normalizing relations does nothing for us if our country is conquered from within.”

Loomer said she faces a steady stream of threats—including some on her life. This claim does not appear unfounded, as a Texas man, Nicholas Ray, was arrested this week and is facing extradition to Florida on allegations he threatened Loomer’s life and “other Jewish conservative members of the media,” reports the Spectator.

As such, Loomer, who lives in Florida, told the magazine that she has few friends and does not get out much. If she does venture out to dinner, she said either she or her mystery boyfriend—who she first mentioned in August, but has not named—will carry a gun for protection.

“After what happened to Charlie Kirk, you have to wonder if people are hiding in a tree or hiding on a roof, planning to kill you,” she told the Spectator. “It’s at the back of my mind every day. There are Nazis out there, there are jihadis, there are radical leftists. There are all types of crazy people who believe crazy conspiracy theories or hold radical views on the left, and unfortunately on the right as well.”

Loomer says the threats have never stopped her from working for Trump, whom she claims to have spoken with as recently as last week. An Oval Office meeting between her and Trump this year preceded his firing of six National Security Council staffers, leading to the creation of the term “loomering” to describe her growing scalps.

Trump, 79, has seen his coalition split on multiple issues in 2025, but particularly regarding his administration’s suppression of the so-called Epstein files. He has lost the steadfast support of Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and has even forced Loomer to condemn the consideration to pardon Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend and convicted sex trafficker, Ghislaine Maxwell.

The right-wing provocateur has twice run for Congress and lost, and says she has no plans of launching another campaign—unless, perhaps, it’s for the Oval Office.

“I don’t know if I would ever run for president, but who knows?” she told The Spectator. “William Shakespeare once said that expectation is the root of all unhappiness. They used to play that Rolling Stones song ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ at every single Trump rally—but if you try, you might just get what you need. So maybe in the end I’ll just end up with what I need, but not with what I want.”

Laura Loomer gained national attention after travelling with Donald Trump to the ABC News presidential debate in September 2024. Julia Beverly/Getty Images

Loomer will turn 35 on May 21, 2028, making her legally eligible to run in the presidential election that fall. More realistically, she said she would like to work on a campaign in that election cycle—or maybe something outside politics entirely.